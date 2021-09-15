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Teaching the Bible to a Modern Man Bear Pig | Whoever Is Not With me Is Against Me
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Teaching the Bible to a Modern Man Bear Pig - Whoever Is Not With me Is Against Me
Breaking down Matthew 12: 28-31 and what Christ meant when he said, “Whoever is not with me is against me?”
The founder of Black Lives Matter shares that she is a trained Marxist - https://www.bitchute.com/video/hl6lgeA8OPwH/
Watch - Houston Democrat Mayor Sylvester Turner has a message for criminals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmwahIHUv_s
Watch Mariah Carey Singing Hero During the Easter Service of Joel Osteen - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8feQnhBva2w
Learn More About the Documentary At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
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Matthew 12: 28-31 - 28 But if I cast out devils by the Spirit of God, then the kingdom of God is come unto you.
29 Or else how can one enter into a strong man's house, and spoil his goods, except he first bind the strong man? and then he will spoil his house.
30 He that is not with me is against me; and he that gathereth not with me scattereth abroad.
31 Wherefore I say unto you, All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men: but the blasphemy against the Holy Ghost shall not be forgiven unto men.
Breaking down Matthew 12: 28-31 and what Christ meant when he said, “Whoever is not with me is against me?”
The founder of Black Lives Matter shares that she is a trained Marxist - https://www.bitchute.com/video/hl6lgeA8OPwH/
Watch - Houston Democrat Mayor Sylvester Turner has a message for criminals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmwahIHUv_s
Watch Mariah Carey Singing Hero During the Easter Service of Joel Osteen - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8feQnhBva2w
Learn More About the Documentary At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
Cirrus SR22T - From being unemployed to being the owner of a Lamborghini and a Cirrus SR22T Plane.
Matthew 12: 28-31 - 28 But if I cast out devils by the Spirit of God, then the kingdom of God is come unto you.
29 Or else how can one enter into a strong man's house, and spoil his goods, except he first bind the strong man? and then he will spoil his house.
30 He that is not with me is against me; and he that gathereth not with me scattereth abroad.
31 Wherefore I say unto you, All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men: but the blasphemy against the Holy Ghost shall not be forgiven unto men.
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