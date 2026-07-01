AIPAC drops a new ad boasting about LGBTQ+ Pride life in Israel, featuring a queer Zionist woman who says she is considered normal in Israel.

"It's just so normal."

"I can do everything, and nobody is gonna care because that's just normal life."

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2071779743477711029

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