JUDICIAL WATCH: Ashli Babbitt Killing—Evidence Goes Missing!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/doj-memo-declining-criminal-prosecution-for-ashli-babbitts-shooter/
Judicial Watch received productions of new records totaling 102 pages from the Department of Justice (DOJ) related to the shooting of January 6 protestor Ashli Babbitt that include a memo recommending “that the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia decline for criminal prosecution the fatal shooting of Ashli McEntee [Babbitt],” also noting that the shooter, U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, “did not create a police report or documents” related to the shooting of Babbitt.
Judicial Watch is expanding its social media presence! Don't miss our breaking news and new content! Follow: @JudicialWatch on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Rumble, Parler, GETTR, Telegram, and TRUTH!