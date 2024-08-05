© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 1760: Letitia James’s Lawfare Censors Conservative Website
https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/letita-james-s-lawfare-censors-conservative-website/
I've done a rant & narrated these footnotes:
* Soviet NY: Letitia James’ Lawfare Has Killed a Conservative Website https://thenewamerican.com/features/soviet-ny-letitia-james-lawfare-has-killed-a-conservative-website/
* New York Constitutionhttps://ballotpedia.org/New_York_Constitution
* Treason Laws in the United States - States https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treason_laws_in_the_United_States
* New York Penal Law - Class A-1 Felonies https://ypdcrime.com/penal.law/a1felonies.php
** Why Was Moderna Allowed to Use A Toxic mRNA Dose? https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/why-was-moderna-allowed-to-use-a
