Glenn A cyber attack from Russia/Putin could be DEVASTATING

Glenn Beck
Oct 19, 2022 If the United States was targeted with an EMP, studies show 90 percent of our population would not survive past one year. But Glenn fears a cyber attack could be JUST as devastating to America. In this clip, Glenn explains how North Korea uses cyber attacks basically to fund their government, and why Russia and Putin’s capabilities to carry out the same types of cyber warfare should scare you even MORE.
