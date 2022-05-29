Disappeared! Video Proving U.S. Involvement In Ukraine Coup

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The Jimmy Dore Show
YouTube and other social media platforms have long been accused of suppressing or silencing dissention from elite or establishment narratives, especially on matters of war. Now YouTube has provided further support for these critics by disappearing a popular video on the Consortium News’s channel depicting a leaked phone call where former State Department official Victoria Nuland openly discusses who should lead Ukraine after the upcoming coup that took place in 2014.
Jimmy and his panel of The Dive’s Jackson Hinkle and American comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the Nuland phone call and efforts to suppress information on social media sites debunking the government’s lies about the war machine.
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About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.