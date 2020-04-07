Expounding on "the man in the tombs".

Are you Lukewarm? Be On Fire for His Glory! :) The man in the tombs was obviously so demon-possessed that he most likely did not even realize the dire predicament he was in. How many people today are like 'the man in the tombs"--chained and bound by pornography, other sexual perversions, drugs, alcohol, and other things that satan uses to attract one to evil and keep one a slave to sin and satan.? But Jesus came that we would be FREE--No chains, no bonds, no fetters, no slavery to satan and sin. Do you know "a man in the tombs" or are you under the influence of evil that oppresses or possesses? There is only ONE WAY out of Satan's grip...and His Name is Jesus. Just as the man in the tombs, after receiving total and complete deliverance from Jesus, sat at His Feet, perfectly at peace; finally at rest in his body, soul, and spirit; so can the man or woman influenced by evil in their life today can be assured of this same wholeness through Christ. Alleluia!