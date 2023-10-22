Create New Account
The British police were met with aggression at yesterday’s anti-Israel protest in London:
Published Sunday

Scuffles erupt and missiles thrown at police following pro-Palestinian protest march in Central London. The skirmishes took place at Trafalgar Square. The Met estimated up to 100,000 people had joined the march earlier in the day. #London


https://x.com/Urban_Pictures/status/1715782730611368213?s=20



Keywords
