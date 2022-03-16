Sanctions Backfiring

May End Up Hurting America

* Our leaders celebrate Russia’s economic collapse.

* U.S. has launched economic war against Russia — and imposed unprecedented sanctions on their population.

* The actions we’re taking aren’t hitting Russia where it hurts; they’re just affecting ordinary Russians.

* Our policies are driving up oil prices globally, which makes Russia richer.

* Could there be long-term consequences for America?





Sanctions Boomerang

* They give Russia and many other countries a strong incentive to dump the U.S. $.

* Last summer, Russia responded to sanctions by completely removing the U.S. $ from its sovereign wealth fund.

* Russia’s Central Bank Governor has also raised their gold reserves to 2,300 metric tonnes (giving them the highest gold-to-GDP ratio of any major economy, while their debt-to-GDP ratio remains trivial).

* China noticed; and understands exactly how this works.

* If countries see the Chinese yuan as a stronger and more stable currency than the U.S. $, we will have lost more than we realize.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 March 2022