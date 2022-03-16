Sanctions Backfiring

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May End Up Hurting America
* Our leaders celebrate Russia’s economic collapse.
* U.S. has launched economic war against Russia — and imposed unprecedented sanctions on their population.
* The actions we’re taking aren’t hitting Russia where it hurts; they’re just affecting ordinary Russians.
* Our policies are driving up oil prices globally, which makes Russia richer.
* Could there be long-term consequences for America?
Sanctions Boomerang
* They give Russia and many other countries a strong incentive to dump the U.S. $.
* Last summer, Russia responded to sanctions by completely removing the U.S. $ from its sovereign wealth fund.
* Russia’s Central Bank Governor has also raised their gold reserves to 2,300 metric tonnes (giving them the highest gold-to-GDP ratio of any major economy, while their debt-to-GDP ratio remains trivial).
* China noticed; and understands exactly how this works.
* If countries see the Chinese yuan as a stronger and more stable currency than the U.S. $, we will have lost more than we realize.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 March 2022