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Amightywind Prophecy 131 - Donald Trump Popping Like Popcorn! YAHUVEH raised him up!
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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68 views • December 09, 2019
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Originally Published on Sep 24, 2019

AmightyWind Prophecy 131
Received June 29 – Released July 9, 2016
Spoken through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

God has Raised up Donald Trump for This Time and Hour! (Trump, Popping & Making Noise like Popcorn!) June 29, 2016

Prophecy Continues:

The satanic elite that fills the White House have so much blood on their hands (Ps 94:20-23)-the blood of a murderer, the blood of the unborn-but I’ve raised up Donald Trump, who values the sanctity of life. And it is his desire, and I have given him this desire: To wash that blood off the hands! To change the abortion laws! To give the rights back to the states!

Psalm 94: 20 Shall the throne of iniquity have fellowship with THEE, which frameth mischief by a law? 21 They gather themselves together against the soul of the righteous, and condemn the innocent blood. 22 But the LORD YAHUVEH is my DEFENCE; and my GOD is the ROCK OF MY REFUGE. 23 And HE shall bring upon them their own iniquity, and shall cut them off in their own wickedness; yea, the LORD YAHUVEH our GOD shall cut them off.

Elisheva, I changed your heart!

You only saw him where curse words filled his mouth. You saw him where he is a man that worships the material things of this world. But then as I showed you in a dream, the Prophecies he would come and he would read-and I AM drawing him even now as you speak!

*****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.

This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.

please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/

YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html

Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.

GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html

YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html

YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html

Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before the World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
Keywords
holy spiritpresident trumpyahushuaprochoiceprolifecongressww3drain the swamprestorationthe white housegovernment corruptionamightywinddemocrat partypresidencyyahuvehalmightyrebublican partyindependent partythe sanctitiy of lifeabortion an abominationstate rightspolitical choas
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