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WARNING FROM ISRAEL ON VAXXINE PASSPORTS
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970 views • August 23, 2021
Breaking news from Israel do share, Israel where a lot of people vaccinated: they are not stopping at that, unvaccinated people are hunted down and their medical records are given to the police and local officials to know which door to knock on. And this situation will be in every country if we don't expose this threat. So better to share and show the real news. It is up to us to act now!
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