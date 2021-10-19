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STEW PETERS: VAXX SKULLDUGGERY EXPOSED
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43 views • October 19, 2021
RECEIPTS! Patent PROVES Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform
The WHOLE WORLD WILL CHANGE if this interview is seen by the masses. This is it. This is the FINAL "Variant". Your life, the life of our children and every generation to come will be forever enslaved if this agenda is carried out! PLEASE SHARE! October 11 2021.
WATCH SONGBIRD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXlOSEafzhY
Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Karen Kingston | RECEIPTS! Patent PROVES Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform, October 11 2021.
Karen Kingston, Patent PROVES Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform , Stew Peters Show, October 11 2021.
The WHOLE WORLD WILL CHANGE if this interview is seen by the masses. This is it. This is the FINAL "Variant". Your life, the life of our children and every generation to come will be forever enslaved if this agenda is carried out! PLEASE SHARE! October 11 2021.
WATCH SONGBIRD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXlOSEafzhY
Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium.
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV.
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows.
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop.
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/....support-red-voice-me
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads.
Karen Kingston | RECEIPTS! Patent PROVES Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform, October 11 2021.
Karen Kingston, Patent PROVES Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform , Stew Peters Show, October 11 2021.
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