🔴 Uncovering the Shocking Connections Between the CIA, MI6 and Terrorism - Syriana Analysis

I'm sharing this video from 'Syriana Analysis', on YouTube, from a Live Stream on March 28, 2024.

George Szamuely and Peter Lavelle chat with podcaster and geopolitical analyst Kevork Almassian about ISIS, CIA, MI6, and the Crocus City attacks.

Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist Kevork Almassian. With expertise in geopolitics, Almassian's primary objective is to offer informative content that challenges the prevailing narratives of mainstream media.

ADDING ABOUT AN ISRAEL ATTACK ON SYRIA...

For the second time in 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force conducted an airstrike on Damascus from the airspace above the Golan Heights, targeting the western outskirts of the Syrian capital.





The building in close proximity to the Iranian embassy suffered severe damage and was nearly demolished. Additionally, Al Mezze Military Airport is situated nearby.

Arab media reports indicate that the Iranian consulate building, utilized as the residence by the Iranian ambassador, was the primary target of the attack.

Current reports confirm a death toll of at least six individuals. Efforts are ongoing to analyze the debris from the strike.









