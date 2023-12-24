Create New Account
Christmas Flashback: Australian Medical Apartheid 2021.
Roobs Flyers
Published 15 hours ago

Remember when they did this?

Australian mainstream morning news show Sunrise at Christmas 2021, "How to deal with unvaxxed family members on Christmas Day"

Remember when they told people to ask their family members if they've had the jab before spending Christmas Day with them?

Remember how they encouraged people to take an experimental injection and and segregated the ones that didn't from society?

Remember when they said trust the science and it's "safe and effective"?

I do and I'll never forget it. 

I'm still unjabbed and still here.

Thanks to @mummasroar on FB for the video.

Join https://roobsflyers.bio.link/
Merry Crismtas


