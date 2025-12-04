A MESSAGE TO THE PRESIDENT | Ep 47 | Going Rogue for Lara Logan

This episode features an open letter addressed to the 47th President.













"Mr President, the weight of history, the future of humanity, freedom itself is resting on you in this moment. I can only imagine the burden placed on your shoulders & am grateful that my purpose is much smaller. But here it is: the American people & millions more all over the world see this evil for what it is & we are crying out to you. There are snakes in your garden who do not want you to use your power. They whisper about the system & how important it is to maintain it, they tell you these tools & agencies cannot be dismantled because you need them - but you know better. These words are sent straight from hell to your door. They come from those who are planning to impeach you after stealing the midterms. They come from those who have committed real crimes against this nation and are counting on not being prosecuted so they can turn around & use that failure as proof that you did not do your job, that you failed & betrayed the American people by not upholding your oath & your own Executive Orders & committed federal crimes by denying the people their constitutional right for a redress of grievances. They take your strengths & use them against you. That is how they win. Failure to uphold the oath of office is how they will go after every person in your Administration who took that oath & has not addressed the fraud, waste, abuse & corruption that they themselves committed. But it won’t matter. Instead of going down for their crimes, they will put your people down for not addressing that as required by law. And then they will come for every single one of us. This time it will be faster & more vindictive & they will not stop until everyone you love is dead or behind bars, along with countless others who have stood with you or somehow stand in their way. God Bless you Mr President. Actions speak far louder than words and those who fail to act on accountability, or tell you to break your oath of office by allowing those responsible to get away with their crimes, are not on your side. They stand against the American people, on the wrong side of history & they spit in the face of God."













