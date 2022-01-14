Seven Thunders Revealed - Part 2 - 01/14/2022

Today we continue with the revelation of what the seven thunders are which is mentioned in Revelation 10:3. We also take a closer look at what it means to be created in God's image and why God would allow Giants to come upon the Earth. Make sure to watch our previous video called "Seven Thunders Revealed" before watching this one!00:45 - When will the Giants be Released?07:53 - Release the Giants - Bette Stevens09:53 - A Second Witness10:56 - Genesis 1:26 - Adam’s son in his Likeness13:32 - 2 Kings 10:27 - The Image of Baal18:53 - The Second Beast23:22 - Why would God allow Giants upon the Earth25:05 - Russia is not about to Attack AmericaVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112