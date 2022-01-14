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Seven Thunders Revealed - Part 2 - 01/14/2022
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120 views • January 14, 2022
Today we continue with the revelation of what the seven thunders are which is mentioned in Revelation 10:3. We also take a closer look at what it means to be created in God's image and why God would allow Giants to come upon the Earth. Make sure to watch our previous video called "Seven Thunders Revealed" before watching this one!
00:45 - When will the Giants be Released?
07:53 - Release the Giants - Bette Stevens
09:53 - A Second Witness
10:56 - Genesis 1:26 - Adam’s son in his Likeness
13:32 - 2 Kings 10:27 - The Image of Baal
18:53 - The Second Beast
23:22 - Why would God allow Giants upon the Earth
25:05 - Russia is not about to Attack America
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Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
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Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
00:45 - When will the Giants be Released?
07:53 - Release the Giants - Bette Stevens
09:53 - A Second Witness
10:56 - Genesis 1:26 - Adam’s son in his Likeness
13:32 - 2 Kings 10:27 - The Image of Baal
18:53 - The Second Beast
23:22 - Why would God allow Giants upon the Earth
25:05 - Russia is not about to Attack America
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
http://www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
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