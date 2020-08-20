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MSOM SPECIAL REPORT SR3- INFILTRATION NOT INVASION
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75 views • August 20, 2020
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Surveys indicate that people no longer trust the media for news, politicians for the truth, or that Wall Street has Main Street’s best interest in mind. Making Sense of the Madness with John Michael Chambers informs and empowers individuals in a changing world. Americans are starving for truth in this rapidly changing world. Be informed and empowered. Stay connected. John broadcasts live daily Monday through Friday at 7:00 PM EST.
John Michael Chambers is publisher, author, speaker and news commentator and does not advocate any forms of hate or violence nor does he advocate any actions that are violations of the law or those which are unconstitutional.
Contact Info
Phone: 800.986.1383
Email: [email protected]
https://johnmichaelchambersreport.com/
CONTRIBUTE $ WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT $
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/contributions/
GOLD-SILVER - Digital E-Book and Audio/Video Modules and Precious Metals Report - Access To Economist Dr. Kirk Elliott
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/jmc/
GET YOUR Q FLAG PIN HERE
https://thepatriotpin.com/Q-US....-Flag-pin?tracking=J
SHOP MAGAZON
https://shopmagazon.com/JMC
RED PILL LIVING
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POLLS UNFILTERED
www.pollsunfiltered.com
JOHN'S CURRENT BOOK
"Trump and the Resurrection of America"
Amazon: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/books/
Defiance Press: https://defiancepress.com/auth....ors/john-michael-cha
JOHN'S SPEECH'S
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQVQpCASXSc&;list=PLEXgzPtAtFJnxi0_HKvI37bRP7C8eKr1m
JOHN'S ARTICLES
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/blog/
JOHN'S MUSIC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_57-M8epTE&;list=PLEXgzPtAtFJm8_uM13gjzpityMJ2AfsD8
PHILIPPINES TRIBUTE- "We Are America" MSOM Theme Song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTAXVENUQas
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAKING SENSE OF THE MADNESS
John Michael Chambers - Executive Producer . Host
MAKING SENSE OF THE MADNESS THEME SONG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vjD-J4A3MQ&;list=PLEXgzPtAtFJm8_uM13gjzpityMJ2AfsD8
OTHER CHANNELS/PLATFORMS
Roku app: https://channelstore.roku.com/....details/587333/makin
Fire TV app: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089FBFNPV
Android TV app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lightcast.androidtv.makingsenseofthemadness&;hl
https://disseminate.tv/@JohnMichaelChambers
https://www.bitchute.com/chann....el/johnmichaelchambe
http://www.cross.tv/channel/31470
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
PATRIOT RESOURCES
https://off-guardian.org/2020/....07/02/no-one-has-die
https://thecostclub.com/collections/tenpenny
https://cspoa.org/
https://www.informedchoicewa.o....rg/wp-content/upload
https://mcusercontent.com/a8c0....e64649a00d05e8e791f3
http://www.invertedalchemy.com/
https://krisannehall.com/index.....php/resources/artic
https://www.sharetogethernow.org/
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
Surveys indicate that people no longer trust the media for news, politicians for the truth, or that Wall Street has Main Street’s best interest in mind. Making Sense of the Madness with John Michael Chambers informs and empowers individuals in a changing world. Americans are starving for truth in this rapidly changing world. Be informed and empowered. Stay connected. John broadcasts live daily Monday through Friday at 7:00 PM EST.
John Michael Chambers is publisher, author, speaker and news commentator and does not advocate any forms of hate or violence nor does he advocate any actions that are violations of the law or those which are unconstitutional.
Contact Info
Phone: 800.986.1383
Email: [email protected]
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