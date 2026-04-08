Ceasefire Between Iran, Israel, & The US Will Not Last. Airstrikes on Lebanon & Haifa Could Be Next

Trump pauses Iran strikes for two weeks to negotiate 10-point peace deal. President Donald Trump has set an 8 p.m. ET deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or else the U.S. will begin targeting the nation's power plants and bridges Tuesday. Iran has rejected proposals put forward by the U.S., and Trump in turn shut down a 10-point plan from Tehran on Monday, saying it was "not good enough."





Oil prices plunge after Iran agrees to safe passage through Strait of Hormuz during ceasefire. President Donald Trump agreed to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks. Iran agreed to allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire. The ceasefire came less than two hours before Trump’s 8 p.m. ET deadline.





Iran, Russia Planning Nuclear Bomb Attack On Israel or USA? Bombing Of Israel Before The SDA Church https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaqCzUenYPU





The Fourth Angel's Message: Prophesying https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T&si=mgd1NGK4-g9eNguU





Putin Assassination Dream. Trump Warns Iran w/ Strikes. Iran Fighter Jet Crashes. US Military Draft https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EyTNK1iuO2Q&t=818s





Xi Jinping Death Prophecy. Fall Of The Chinese Communist Party & The Dark Day. SDA Church Probation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJliomP0rsg





Oil tankers passing through Hormuz stopped after Israel's ceasefire breach – Fars News Agency. Tasnim News Agency reported that Iran will withdraw from the ceasefire agreement if attacks on Lebanon continues, claiming that stopping war at all fronts, including Lebanon, was part of the two-week ceasefire agreement with the US.





Two-thirds of Americans want quick end to Iran war even if goals unachieved, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds. March 31 (Reuters) - Two-thirds of Americans believe that the U.S. should work to end its involvement in the Iran war quickly, even if that ​means not achieving the goals set out by the ‌Trump administration, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.





#Iran

#Ceasefire

#US

#Israel





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