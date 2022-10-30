Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 36 Hurricane Update
16 views
channel image
Brass & Iron 🍊
Published 25 days ago |

Hurricane Ian Update. 

EvilCorp sent me down to Ground Zero for work. Fort Meyers Beach and Sanibel Island are destroyed. Hurricane response is big business as all contractors and consultants want their s portion of seemingly never ending insurance money. Here is my documentation of six days working on the storm. It will take years to fix this damage. 

Music

Rock You Like a Hurricane- Scorpions 1984

Who Will Stop the Rain- CCR 1976

Keywords
trumphurricaneian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket