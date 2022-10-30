Episode 36 Hurricane Update

Hurricane Ian Update.

EvilCorp sent me down to Ground Zero for work. Fort Meyers Beach and Sanibel Island are destroyed. Hurricane response is big business as all contractors and consultants want their s portion of seemingly never ending insurance money. Here is my documentation of six days working on the storm. It will take years to fix this damage.

Music

Rock You Like a Hurricane- Scorpions 1984

Who Will Stop the Rain- CCR 1976