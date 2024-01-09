Create New Account
Tucker Carlson: Clips From the New J6 Documentary Disprove the Official Narrative
(Jan 8, 2024) Tucker Carlson: We don’t need to guess about what happened on January 6th. It was one of the most videotaped events in human history. A new documentary proves that most of what you’ve heard about that day is a lie. The documentary "J6: A TRUE TIMELINE" should be the most watched documentary in the country.


Full Documentary “J6: A TRUE TIMELINE”: https://open.ink/collections/j6


Tucker Carlson’s full episode ‘Uncensored: The J6 Timeline’:

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-3-j6-timeline/


Tucker Carlson on X: https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1744488617404203415

false flagpoliticscorruptionamericaprotestinsurrectiontucker carlsondonald trumpdcgovernmentjoe bidendocumentaryunipartystolen electionjan 6thdavid sumrallj6a true timeline

