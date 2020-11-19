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OUTBREAK: ANATOMY OF A PLAGUE - 2010 National Film Board of Canada - Dr. Theresa Tam
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3246 views • November 19, 2020
In this clip Dr. Theresa Tam advocates for mandatory quarantine, tracking people and using police to enforce these draconian measures.
Naional Film Board of Canada Website
http://onf-nfb.gc.ca/en/our-collection/?idfilm=55974
http://onf-nfb.gc.ca/fr/notre-collection/?idfilm=57362
Naional Film Board of Canada Website
http://onf-nfb.gc.ca/en/our-collection/?idfilm=55974
http://onf-nfb.gc.ca/fr/notre-collection/?idfilm=57362
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