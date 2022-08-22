Edward Dowd Discusses 20% Increase in Excess Deaths in Working Age Adults After Vaccine Mandates

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https://gnews.org/post/p1bno09b3
08/18/2022 Edward Dowd: The Society of Actuary Research Institute put out a report on Group Life Insurance, mortality, excess mortality. It confirmed that in Q3 into the mandates, there was an alarming spike in working age excess deaths in the 35 to 44. The evidence is becoming overwhelming, it’s becoming undeniable