Part 1- How Betrayal and a Global Pandemic Aligned Dr. Andrew Kaufman With His Sacred Purpose #KH

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To follow up with Dr. Andrew Kaufman visit his website:
www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
For more King Hero’s Journey Podcast episodes and to get a reading of your King Hero Archetypes to find out where you are on the path of purpose.
https://kingheros.bethmartens.com/
Are you more of a Mermaid than a King Hero? Click below for a free reading of your MerPreneur Archetypes:
https://bethmartensmerpreneur.simplero.com/
Buy Beth's Book, Journey: A Map of Archetypes to Find Lost Purpose in a Sea of Meaninglessness: https://bit.ly/2k2MT5i
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