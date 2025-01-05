The Breath of Life | Conscious Hip Hop Mix - The Science of Breath with Visualz ((432Hz))

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the hip hop special of The Science of Breath or The Breath of Life or Breath-work or Pranayana.. It's all quite the same in the end and I got a really cool selection of songs that go deep into it all! Including some visuals mixed in with some of the original music videos of certain songs featured. Looking forward to getting this one out after the last mix (The Wreckoning) since it was pretty heavy, so some good recalibration to our breath of life is a good reminder and practice in alchemizing all the messed up shit out there and whatever's unreconciled within us. A good element in staying balanced, and light as a feather in regard to Maat.
Don't you love to see your own breath when you're out in the winter? What's so easily amiable about that? Something comforting to seeing your own exhalation during cold times. Ever notice your breath stuttering or fluctuating when you get the chills or get sick? Ever notice that when you overcome it by simple breath control? Ever hear about or try Wim Hof's breath exercises? pretty inspiring to say the least, and yes of course, he's far from the only one who's popularized breathwork.
What's the main theme revolving around meditation? The focalization of breath
Meditate-mediate-re-center, balance. Inhale, exhale, clear your mind. pay attention solely on breathing long and deep. We need to breathe more life into this existence amidst the lack of oxygen and consciousness on a whole. Alkalize & Alchemize
The powerful effects of breath are commonly underestimated, especially the easy obtainable and free benefits of taking a second to breath deeply at any given part of the day.. What I like to do on the fly is just take a deep breath and breathe out the pressured exhalation and blow it out fast, but through a narrow passage thru the mouth like the way trumpet players breath life into the brass. Just a few times is good.. Helps with panic attacks, feeling overwhelmed, frustrated, confused, racing thoughts, and feeling congested or claustrophobic in public settings.
One notable aspect to my awakening was a moment of hyperventilation during my most profound weeping I had at that point in my life, which forever changed for the better after an unprecedented frequency shift that rocked my whole existence, as though I was zapped by the universe (in a good way). I never experienced anything before, but had a few more times since, and the incredibly fast & deep breathing is always something I remember in awe.
A good resource for breathing exercises https://www.youtube.com/@holographicbreathing
CLAIRE STAGG, DDS, HOW CAN YOUR DENTIST HELP YOU BREATHE BETTER – PART 2
https://old.bitchute.com/video/YQqxn1wYerAM/
This is the ultimate Hip Hop altoid for halitosis, or bad breath..
Tracklist------
*= included music video
Intro- Life & Breath - Lewis Parker
Gen.isis (snippet) - Goddess Alchemy Project
Kalimba Intro - Zion as Baba Zumbi
So Heavenly - Lil Sci & Carlos Nino
Timeless - Audiopharmacy
Breathe It All In - Snippets
Hyperventilate - Minka Red x Le soleil est près de moi - Air (Dan the Automator remix) x Sethikus Boza
Accept-Ability (snippet) - El*A*Kwents
Breathairian Appetizers - Various Snippets/Artists
Breathe - Bmac Mastamind*
Connected Breath - Anahata Beatspeaker & Rae Ov Lyte
Pranayana - Solé*
Breath Work - 3rd Eye Indigo ft. Illuminati Congo x crewZ
Breathing - Anahata Sacred Sound Current*
Inhalation 1st Stage - Zion
Meditation - Esoin Tha Esoteric Being
ℜåd¡çål ∆mb¡åπçe - Nu Vision Project
Connected Breath - Illuminati Congo
Breathe - Dan Alexander
Breath - Raashan Ahmad ft. Aima
Sunday - Moka Only
Every Breath - The A-Team
Breathe In - Gift of Gab
A L'aire Libre - Architeknic*
Breathin - Jneiro Jarel x Marja West
Nadia - Nitin Sawhney
Breathing - Elon.Is
Breath of Fresh (remix snippet) - Dynospectrum
Breathing - Atmosphere
DRO (Instrumental) - One Be Lo x Sethikus Boza
Exhale - Fliptrix, Joe Corfield, & Alexander Whitehead
Fresh Inhale - Ka Zodiak*
Breathe In - Raashan Ahmad ft. Siswe
Breath Control (snippet) KRS-One
Breath - The Grouch*
Ba - Ka Auditron Ba
Listen (snippet) - Goddess Alchemy Project
Blowing Down (snippet) - Digable Planets x Marja West
E-Commerce (snippet) - People Under The Stairs
Beyond Breath - Fliptrix ft. Allan Watt & David Webb
Exhalation 2nd Stage - Zion I (R.I.P.)
Album cover art by Melanie Weidner
Arranged, Mixed, Visually edited and produced in 432Hz on Dec. 2O, 2024 by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind
PEACE