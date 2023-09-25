Create New Account
Polish Mercenaries Eliminated Ukrainian Soldiers In The 'LYMAN' Direction┃Russia Enjoys The Show
The Prisoner
According to military correspondents, Russian troops have significantly improved their position in the 'Kupyansk' direction. It is reported that on September 23, Russian troops managed to capture 7 strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlements of 'Ivanovka' and 'Berestove' in the 'Kharkiv' region.

