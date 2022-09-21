"Partial Mobilisation" - President Putin's Address To The Russian Nation 21/09 [War with Russia - September 21,2022]

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Posted 21September2022 iEarlGreyTV:
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a Partial Mobilization of the Russian Military to fight the Neo-Nazis in Ukraine and their NATO backers and Troops. "We are not bluffing" - Putin Announces Partial Mobilization In Russia.
Ukraine Russia War, Russian President Vladimir Putin, War with the Western Countries of NATO