"Partial Mobilisation" - President Putin's Address To The Russian Nation 21/09 [War with Russia - September 21,2022]

Posted 21September2022 iEarlGreyTV:
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a Partial Mobilization of the Russian Military to fight the Neo-Nazis in Ukraine and their NATO backers and Troops. "We are not bluffing" - Putin Announces Partial Mobilization In Russia.
Ukraine Russia War, Russian President Vladimir Putin, War with the Western Countries of NATO
