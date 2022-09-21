Create New Account
"Partial Mobilisation" - President Putin's Address To The Russian Nation 21/09 [War with Russia - September 21,2022]
Posted 21September2022 iEarlGreyTV:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a Partial Mobilization of the Russian Military to fight the Neo-Nazis in Ukraine and their NATO backers and Troops. "We are not bluffing" - Putin Announces Partial Mobilization In Russia.

Ukraine Russia War, Russian President Vladimir Putin, War with the Western Countries of NATO

war crimesnatorussian president vladimir putinukraine russia war

