Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE PLAN DE SAN DIEGO - Thwarted plan of extreme violence to force return of former territories to mexico
41 views
channel image
FirstAeroSquadron
Published a day ago |

The "Plan DE San Diego" was hatched in the Texas town of that name during the Mexican Revolution by some Mexican Americans who hoped the plan would incite a rebellion to both help free African Americans living in the Southwest and to seed violence and enough mayhem to bring about the return to Mexico of its former lands. Professor Hernandez brings the turmoil of this early 20th Century period back to life as he details the way this plan's insurrection was thwarted and the cast of colorful characters involved in the chaos taking place on both sides of the border.

Keywords
mexican revolutionsouth texas history1910 to 1917

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket