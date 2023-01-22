THE PLAN DE SAN DIEGO - Thwarted plan of extreme violence to force return of former territories to mexico

The "Plan DE San Diego" was hatched in the Texas town of that name
during the Mexican Revolution by some Mexican Americans who hoped the
plan would incite a rebellion to both help free African Americans living
in the Southwest and to seed violence and enough mayhem to bring about
the return to Mexico of its former lands.
Professor Hernandez brings the turmoil of this early 20th Century period
back to life as he details the way this plan's insurrection was
thwarted and the cast of colorful characters involved in the chaos
taking place on both sides of the border.
