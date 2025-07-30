Classic HEGELIAN DIALECTIC - Problem-Reaction-Solution!

The UK government is attempting to roll out a mandatory digital ID under the guise of tackling mass migration.



"Mass migration is being allowed to happen because it's going to be a gateway for mass governmental overreach and control. Create a problem, find a solution."



"And in the midst of all of that, use divide and conquer in order to control a population."



"Don't think that the handling of mass migration is just being managed accidentally badly, much like Covid was... This is orchestrated."



"It's going to be used to motivate mass control, especially digital IDs. Do not fall for it."



Source https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMdRQisq1h_

