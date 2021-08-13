BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Video #2│Math Spread of coronaVIRUS: The Growth of Virus is Directly Proportional to Virus Present!
Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
4 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
311 views • August 13, 2021
➜ Please SUBSCRIBE & ACTIVATE the bell 🔔 (ALL):
https://www.youtube.com/grigorieciulinaru?sub_confirmation=1
https://www.instagram.com/grigorieciulinaru/
https://linktr.ee/grigorieciulinaru
⇶ SUPPORT my YouTube channel:
https://www.patreon.com/grigorieciulinaru
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/grigorieciulinaru

♦ New math video Daily (with probability 7.7).
♦ I post brain teasers, riddles, logic puzzles, viral math problems, and diverse challenge questions that show how mathematics can help make sense of our world.
♦ I would love some support / feedback so if you enjoyed my videos, please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE & ACTIVATE the bell 🔔 (ALL) – to receive instant, push, real-time notifications with my new posts (if you’re into that)! I will keep you up to date with more helpful videos.
♦ Feel free to SHARE it and get the word out.
♦ Leave a COMMENT also, & if you have any questions / suggestions / proposals for me, by all means, post it here or use Email, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or my personal website. 🙏Thank you. See you 🔜!
♦ Teacher Doctor PhD Polymath Polyglot Chess Mathematics Orthodox Christian Church Faith Religion Theology Philosophy Missionary Volunteer

→ If you are new to my YouTube channel and want to see more, a good place to start is this playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJRMasJWauGXJ7NbNIkyxKz-3UA99gX4a

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

Video #2│Math Spread of coronaVIRUS: The Growth of Virus is Directly Proportional to Virus Present!

Genesis 7, 6 + Daniel 3, 1
3 Kings 10, 14
2 Paralipomenon (Chronicles) 9, 13
1 Esdras (Ezdra) 2, 13
Apocalypse 6, 7-8
Apocalypsis 13, 16-18
Apocalyptic Revelation
666 number of the beast
end of the world
Math
Maths
Mathematics explained

My related videos are in this playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJRMasJWauGVzwd6s4nONN8wEBPCdBY-s

#grigorieciulinaru #新型冠狀病毒 #coronavirus #coronaviruses #covid #covid19 #covid2019 #cov #cov19 #sars #sarscov2 #ncov #ncov19 #corona #virus

Video by Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
Keywords
vaccinesvaccinationvaccinationsvaccine666coronasarscoronavirusncovcovid2019covid19cov19covidsarscov2covcoronaviruses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Review Links Insomnia to Higher Risk of Stroke, Dementia

Review Links Insomnia to Higher Risk of Stroke, Dementia

Zoey Sky
Exploring palmarosa: A versatile essential oil for wellness

Exploring palmarosa: A versatile essential oil for wellness

Laura Harris
How sulphites in food can trigger deficiencies and worsen chronic conditions

How sulphites in food can trigger deficiencies and worsen chronic conditions

Ava Grace
Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Coco Somers
The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn&#8217;t the only high-protein food

The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn’t the only high-protein food

Patrick Lewis
Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy