FBI OVERTHROW OF AMERICA STARTED IN 2016

This is the story of the true attack on democracy by the FBI. The FBI raid of Trump's home is just another step in making sure their overthrow of America stands.

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Video Sources: Bannon's War Room

https://rumble.com/v1gi0uv-dr.-gorka-explains-operation-crossfire-hurricane-and-why-the-fbi-stole-docu.html