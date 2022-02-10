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Hospitals Are The Worst Place To Go For COVID
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50 views • February 10, 2022
The worse you do in a hospital with COVID, the more money they make. A killer drug is used in hospitals to treat COVID, because Fauci wants it that way. The CDC guidelines are dangerous and hospitals don't care because they make much more money following them. Watch the video for so much more!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source: https://thenewamerican.com/beware-of-hospitals-deadly-covid-treatments-warns-dr-lionberger/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source: https://thenewamerican.com/beware-of-hospitals-deadly-covid-treatments-warns-dr-lionberger/
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