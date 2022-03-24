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1987 Perversion of " 87 Prophecy Spoken "
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1987 Prophecy Reveals Satan's Depth in brother Rg Stair's Spirit.
By Thy Word's Thou Shalt be Jusified &
By Thy Word's Thou Shalt Be Condemned !!!
Profound Witness of The Holy Ghost Revealing the Depths Satan Accomplished to Reach in Rg Stair and His Perversion !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
By Thy Word's Thou Shalt be Jusified &
By Thy Word's Thou Shalt Be Condemned !!!
Profound Witness of The Holy Ghost Revealing the Depths Satan Accomplished to Reach in Rg Stair and His Perversion !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
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