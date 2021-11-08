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X22 Report B 11. 7. 21.
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60 views • November 08, 2021
Ep. 2621b - How Do You Catch A Fish? Military Planning, Forced Exposure, P-A-I-N
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The [DS] is panicking like we never see before. Durham is delivering pain and there is more to come. The [DS] is now getting ready to use ammunition to counter this information attack. They raided Project Veritas journalist homes. This is the beginning of the communication blackout. How do you catch a fish, you use bait. Trump and the patriots have baited the [DS]/Fake news/Big Tech and the corrupt politicians, they [knowingly] committed crimes on the American people and now the people are taking back the power. Forced exposure, military planning, tick tock.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is panicking like we never see before. Durham is delivering pain and there is more to come. The [DS] is now getting ready to use ammunition to counter this information attack. They raided Project Veritas journalist homes. This is the beginning of the communication blackout. How do you catch a fish, you use bait. Trump and the patriots have baited the [DS]/Fake news/Big Tech and the corrupt politicians, they [knowingly] committed crimes on the American people and now the people are taking back the power. Forced exposure, military planning, tick tock.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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