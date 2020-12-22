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How to Make a Spy Proof Case for Your Phone
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591 views • December 22, 2020
Complete demo how to make a spyproof case for your smartphone using aluminum foil, painter's tape, a ruler, and a pair of scissors. Inexpensive DIY home project.
Backdoors in widely used hardware?
The Intel Management Engine
"Intel x86s hide another CPU that can take over your machine (you can't audit it)"
by Damien Zammit, June 15, 2016
https://boingboing.net/2016/06/15/intel-x86-processors-ship-with.html
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Funded the Core Multitouch Technology in the Apple iPhone
https://qz.com/1669346/mariana-mazzucatos-plan-to-use-governments-to-save-capitalism-from-itself/
"More directly, academics at the University of Delaware, funded by a National Science Foundation and CIA fellowship program, developed multi-touch scrolling and gestures for screens; they created a company called FingerWorks that was bought by Apple in 2005, two years before the iPhone was launched."
Government Attempts to Ban Strong Encryption and Other Privacy Measures:
https://reason.com/2020/03/09/senators-push-sneaky-anti-privacy-bill/
Will they ban secure cases for smartphones and other devices?
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Backdoors in widely used hardware?
The Intel Management Engine
"Intel x86s hide another CPU that can take over your machine (you can't audit it)"
by Damien Zammit, June 15, 2016
https://boingboing.net/2016/06/15/intel-x86-processors-ship-with.html
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Funded the Core Multitouch Technology in the Apple iPhone
https://qz.com/1669346/mariana-mazzucatos-plan-to-use-governments-to-save-capitalism-from-itself/
"More directly, academics at the University of Delaware, funded by a National Science Foundation and CIA fellowship program, developed multi-touch scrolling and gestures for screens; they created a company called FingerWorks that was bought by Apple in 2005, two years before the iPhone was launched."
Government Attempts to Ban Strong Encryption and Other Privacy Measures:
https://reason.com/2020/03/09/senators-push-sneaky-anti-privacy-bill/
Will they ban secure cases for smartphones and other devices?
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
A search engine for censored web sites and content.
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
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BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
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LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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