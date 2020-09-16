"What I've told you won't be reported on the BBC" | Craig Murray on Assange extradition

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"It's impossible to sit through every day of the hearing and believe this is a fair and impartial process - because it isn't."
Former diplomat Craig Murray discusses Assange's extradition hearing and new disputes over the publisher putting people in danger with his leaks.
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