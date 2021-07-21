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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0880 - Lily Coats-Nichols - Initial report on the crime
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0 view • July 21, 2021
Lily was in the back seat of a car driven by her mother when, as they approached the street they lived on, Hughes shot at the car 19 times, with one of the bullets hitting Lily in the head.
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