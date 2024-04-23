Create New Account
MORE VIRUSES. MORE MUTATIONS. MORE VARIANTS. MORE BS! 🤯🤡🌍
The Prisoner
They're laying it on thick in this story. Be sure to put on your waders! Btw... maybe I missed it during editing but did they mention how many jabs the guy had? I'm guessing he was up to 6 or 7.

Source (thanks to the sub who sent this!)

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/lifestyle/longest-covid-infection-lasted-nearly-32622835

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

propagandabscovidvariants

