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We Are The Virus They Want To Get Rid Of
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143 views • December 19, 2020
According to the Elite, their puppets and corrupt Goverments officials :
We are The virus they want to get rid of
2020 was just a drill
We wait till we get into 2021 and see what they have planned for us...
We are The virus they want to get rid of
2020 was just a drill
We wait till we get into 2021 and see what they have planned for us...
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