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Autonomy Season 1 Interview w/ Phillip Bakker
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30 views • May 06, 2020
Phillip Bakker talks w/ Chris McMillon in this intriguing interview about his book on education, the Prussian influence of public education in the USA and Holland, John Taylor Gatto, Charlotte Iserbyt, doing Ayahuasca in church, Ma-uri massage therapy, the upcoming Red Pill Expo, and the immortal and wonderful Wim Hof.
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