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Conservative Christian Author Vince Everett Ellison Discusses How Democrats Use Race to Divide America
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16 views • March 03, 2022
Are “rich, white Republicans” and “white conservatives” the enemies of black people?
In this interview with Alex Newman, Vince Everett Ellison, bestselling author of The Iron Triangle: Inside the Liberal Democrat Plan to Use Race to Divide Christians and America in Their Quest for Power and How We Can Defeat Them and 25 Lies: Exposing Democrats’ Most Dangerous, Seductive, Damnable, Destructive Lies and How to Refute Them, answers that question with a resounding “No!”
Far from it, it is the “black preacher, the black politician, and the black civic organizer,” working with the leaders of the Democratic Party, intentionally using “racism” to maintain power and destroy America.
In this interview with Alex Newman, Vince Everett Ellison, bestselling author of The Iron Triangle: Inside the Liberal Democrat Plan to Use Race to Divide Christians and America in Their Quest for Power and How We Can Defeat Them and 25 Lies: Exposing Democrats’ Most Dangerous, Seductive, Damnable, Destructive Lies and How to Refute Them, answers that question with a resounding “No!”
Far from it, it is the “black preacher, the black politician, and the black civic organizer,” working with the leaders of the Democratic Party, intentionally using “racism” to maintain power and destroy America.
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