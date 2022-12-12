THE HIGHWIRE’S LAB INVESTIGATION OF COVID VACCINES

Del recently visited the laboratory of Pathologist, Dr. Ryan Cole, to get a first-hand look under microscopes to find out what is true, and what is not, about Covid-19 vaccines, along with unusual samples from postmortem vaccinated patients. Then, Del tests his own blood on each one of the Covid Vaccines.
#DrRyanCole #BloodClots #LabInvestigation #CovidVaccines
POSTED: December 12, 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.