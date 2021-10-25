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The Great Reset: Catalyst for the New World Order
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63 views • October 25, 2021
During a recent Bible prophecy update, Pastor Tom Hughes, of Hope for Our Times, took a question from Brandon Beckham: "What are your thoughts on THE GREAT RESET being the groundwork for a REVIVED ROMAN EMPIRE (Dan. 7:7; Revived. 17:12)?"
Pastor Tom Hughes argues that The Great Reset has already begun and that it is the catalyst being used by the globalists for ushering in the birth of the New World Order.
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Hope for Our Times - Website
▪️https://www.hopeforourtimes.com/
Hope for Our Times - YouTube Channel
▪️https://www.youtube.com/c/HopeForOurTimes
Hope for Our Times - On Rumble
▪️https://www.rumble.com/c/HopeForOurTimes
Pastor Tom Hughes - Twitter
▪️https://twitter.com/pastortomhughes
Brandon Beckham - Twitter
▪️https://twitter.com/BrandonBeckham
Pastor Tom Hughes argues that The Great Reset has already begun and that it is the catalyst being used by the globalists for ushering in the birth of the New World Order.
----------------------
Hope for Our Times - Website
▪️https://www.hopeforourtimes.com/
Hope for Our Times - YouTube Channel
▪️https://www.youtube.com/c/HopeForOurTimes
Hope for Our Times - On Rumble
▪️https://www.rumble.com/c/HopeForOurTimes
Pastor Tom Hughes - Twitter
▪️https://twitter.com/pastortomhughes
Brandon Beckham - Twitter
▪️https://twitter.com/BrandonBeckham
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