https://gettr.com/post/p25ivvu69c5
13/11/2022
Le virologue Dr Geert Vanden Bossche：« Le statut immunitaire des vaccinés est fondamentalement différent de celui des non-vaccinés ».
病毒学家Geert Vanden Bossche博士："接种疫苗后的免疫状态与未接种疫苗的免疫状态有根本性的不同"
#vaccinscovid19 #GeertVandenBossch #effetssecondairesvaccins19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.