Republican artillery from "Sparta" and "Somalia" helped to repel the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Vodiane
The enemy lost two infantry fighting vehicles and more than a dozen military personnel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.