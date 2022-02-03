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NIGHT SHADOWS 02022022 -- Insanity Rules, Lies Reign Supreme. Peace & Security, Russia, Israel, Iran, China
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244 views • February 03, 2022
Are we being told by the global elite/deep state that world war is now at hand? They consider themselves "gentlemen" and warn us about what they are going to do next - and now we are being told that WAR is coming very quickly, and because we do not know the true "script" of the ends and outs, twists and turns all of this is going to take, we must all understand that if we go to war, MARTIAL LAW will be almost immediate and the constitution and bill of right will be dead in the water, along with rationing and all that goes with a wartime situation. Then we have Earth changes, new "variants" and more fear and panic articles showing up in mainstream media setting the stage for another plandemic and more cries for a cure for all disease and presto, THE SNAKE PATCH will be brought out, THE MARK SYSTEM and the social credits system come into the open and more...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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