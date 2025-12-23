RT News - December 23 2025 6AM GMT

December 23, 2025

One person is killed in the latest US strike on an alleged drug smuggling boat - off the coast of Latin America - as Washington escalates tensions against Venezuela. Almost a majority of Germans believe Friedrich Merz's government will soon collapse - as the chancellor is hit with criticism over his extensive funding for Kiev. An airliner that's completely made in Russia. RT takes a look at the new MC-21 - a pride of the domestic aviation industry and its independence from foreign suppliers. The foreign minister of Angola discusses African identity and the continent's long-term co-operation with Russia - in an exclusive interview with RT.









