46,000 mg/kg ALUMINUM IN "SAHARAN DUST"
Alex Hammer
The Copernicus atmospheric monitoring system detects an enormous amount of Saharan dust over Europe in 2023.In this dust, 46,000 mg/kg of aluminum was measured by a German laboratory. The problem is, aluminum in pure form is not present in Sahara or anywhere else in the world.


Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

David Albert Yates UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1


Shared from and subscribe to:

OCA

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ourcleanair/videos?page=1

vaccineschemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksthe great resetc-ovid hoax

