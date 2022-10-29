Create New Account
World Danger Highest Degree Freemasonry Warning | 29-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/24002
Published 24 days ago

This documentary came about from cries of distress from Highest Degree Freemasons who broke their confidentiality under extreme duress to issue urgent warning calls to the world’s population. They have compiled thousands of explosive documents as evidence to prove that this world is in the very highest danger – from “Highest Degree Freemasonry”. To stop a cruel, consciously staged world catastrophe still in the last moment, it needs us all!

👉 https://kla.tv/24002


