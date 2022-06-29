Russia - Happier More Profitable w/o Corporate McDonald's

Minus the Big Mac, everything is exactly the same. The middleman was McDonald's corporate HQ who raked in billions, now they get zero. Benefits the Russian economy by billions. Everyone in Russia looks extremely happy and healthy; how America was in the 1980s.

When Russia's re-branded McDonald's restaurants opened in Moscow earlier this month, they smashed sales records set when the locations were adorned with golden arches, according to a Reuters interview with the firm's chief executive. If it wanted to harken back to the earlier days of its predecessor, new brand Vkusno & Tochka could have posted a sign saying "Over 120,000 Served" after just one day in operation. In the first wave, 50 locations opened in Moscow on June 12 and 13, including the firm's flagship location on Moscow's Pushkin Square. "We have never seen such daily turnover in the whole time McDonald's has worked in Russia," Vkusno & Tochka CEO Oleg Paroev said.



zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russias-rebranded-mcdonalds-sold-120000-burgers-opening-day