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Ernst Zündel On Modern Art
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44 views • February 14, 2022
This was Ernst Zündel's first appearance on TV. It was a program called 'Under Attack' on which he alone faced about a half dozen opponents on the subject of art. He was the most prolific artist in Canadian history, selling over 600 paintings but his theory about art had upset the proponents of so-called 'modern art'. Unfortunately, it was in the early to mid 1970s before video was popular and so only audio was available. This is the audio plus some pictures of the time.
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